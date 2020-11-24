Georgia’s U.S. Rep. Rick Allen tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen said Tuesday that he tested positive for the coronavirus and plans to quarantine at home.
“I have been undergoing regular COVID-19 testing and learned today that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” the Evans Republican said in a statement. “I do not have any symptoms and will continue to work on behalf of the 12th District from home as I quarantine.”
Allen is the second Georgia congressman to test positive for the virus. U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point, tested positive in October after experiencing mild symptoms.
U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler was self-isolating after a test taken Friday came back positive, but has had conflicting results from multiple COVID tests taken in the past few days.
Loeffler’s campaign announced Friday that she had two negative test results in the past two days and would be returning to the campaign trail ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff election. The Republican is facing Democrat Raphael Warnock in the runoff.