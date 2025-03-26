Georgia’s ‘religious liberty’ measure is back on track with GOP support

Silcox and Republican state Rep. Stan Gunter, R-Blairsville, both objected to the legislation last week, joining with the panel’s Democrats to temporarily stall it. Gunter, who chairs the panel, didn’t join the 9-6 vote on it this week.

Religious conservatives in Georgia have long pushed to pass the legislation, modeled after the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993, to provide an extra layer of legal protection for people of faith from government interference.

The measure would limit the government’s ability to pass or enforce laws that conflict with religious beliefs.

But critics have framed the legislation as a thinly veiled effort to sanction discrimination against LGBTQ+ Georgians and warned that its passage could bring steep economic backlash.

Once the center of debate under the Gold Dome, other culture wars issues such as transgender restrictions and immigration crackdowns inspired by President Donald Trump have taken up more oxygen.

But supporters are confident the measure, which cleared the Senate along party lines, will reach Kemp’s desk next week. And GOP state Sen. Ed Setzler, the bill’s sponsor, said he’s worked with the governor’s aides to craft a measure that he’s signaled he would sign.