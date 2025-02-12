The trip is Kemp’s second this year to Europe. In January, he spent about a week in Germany and Poland to promote Georgia’s economy abroad and take part in the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz, the former Nazi death camp.

The governor has also made two trips to the World Economic Forum in the Swiss town of Davos, another international gathering of global political and business leaders. Overall, he’s made nine international trips since taking office in January 2019.

The latest visit comes as Kemp works to sharpen his foreign policy credentials amid his growing national profile. After years of tension, he and Trump have struck a truce. And Kemp was recently elected chair of the Republican Governors Association, giving him a broader national platform.

The trip comes as speculation swirls around Kemp’s next move. Some allies are urging him to challenge U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents in 2026. Others want him to focus on a potential 2028 presidential bid.

The governor has for now sidestepped such talk by insisting he’s focused on “his day job” — which has lately revolved around a tough yearslong push to rewrite Georgia’s litigation rules.

He said in a statement Wednesday that he intends to deliver a “loud and clear message we need commonsense economic and security policy that does not disadvantage American families or their businesses.”

“With the new administration in Washington leading the way, it’s time to remind the world that America is back and on the move again,” Kemp said. “This trip will provide a unique opportunity to share that message and Georgia’s success story with our allies and potential economic partners from markets all across the globe.”