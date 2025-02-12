Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is traveling to Germany this weekend to speak on a panel at the Munich Security Conference, one of the world’s largest gatherings of defense leaders and global heads of state.
The Republican will speak at a Saturday panel on global economics under President Donald Trump’s second administration, which kicked off with a flurry of executive orders, tariff threats and foreign policy shifts that could upend the international landscape.
Kemp, a potential White House contender, is likely the only U.S. governor who will attend the summit. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and 60 international heads of state are scheduled to join.
The trip is Kemp’s second this year to Europe. In January, he spent about a week in Germany and Poland to promote Georgia’s economy abroad and take part in the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz, the former Nazi death camp.
The governor has also made two trips to the World Economic Forum in the Swiss town of Davos, another international gathering of global political and business leaders. Overall, he’s made nine international trips since taking office in January 2019.
The latest visit comes as Kemp works to sharpen his foreign policy credentials amid his growing national profile. After years of tension, he and Trump have struck a truce. And Kemp was recently elected chair of the Republican Governors Association, giving him a broader national platform.
The trip comes as speculation swirls around Kemp’s next move. Some allies are urging him to challenge U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents in 2026. Others want him to focus on a potential 2028 presidential bid.
The governor has for now sidestepped such talk by insisting he’s focused on “his day job” — which has lately revolved around a tough yearslong push to rewrite Georgia’s litigation rules.
He said in a statement Wednesday that he intends to deliver a “loud and clear message we need commonsense economic and security policy that does not disadvantage American families or their businesses.”
“With the new administration in Washington leading the way, it’s time to remind the world that America is back and on the move again,” Kemp said. “This trip will provide a unique opportunity to share that message and Georgia’s success story with our allies and potential economic partners from markets all across the globe.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t rule out run for governor or U.S. Senate
The Rome Republican said she was considering all possibilities during a live taping of the "Politically Georgia" podcast in Washington on Thursday.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Atlanta tops the nation with major 4th grade reading gains. This program could be why
Fourth graders in Atlanta Public Schools made significant progress in national math and reading tests. Now the district will expand its reading program to middle schools.
At least it’s not snow? Metro Atlanta gets douse of rain amid flood watch
While Atlanta will get between 1 and 2 inches of rain, most of North Georgia will see 3 to 5 inches by Thursday. Some isolated areas could get as much as 7 inches.
3 Braves prospects who could emerge in 2025
Here are several Atlanta Braves farmhands who could put themselves firmly on the radar this year.