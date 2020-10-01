Georgians face Monday deadline to register to vote in Nov. 3 election

Voters can check whether they’re registered online on the state’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

To be eligible to register to vote in Georgia, you must be a citizen, legal resident and more than 17 1/2 years old (though you can’t vote until you’re 18). In addition, you can’t be serving a sentence for conviction of a felony or found mentally incompetent by a judge. The secretary of state’s office recently clarified that people who have completed their felony sentences but still owe court fees or restitution can register to vote.

How to register to vote in Georgia

Check whether you’re already registered online at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov

Register to vote online if you have a valid Georgia driver’s license or identification card at registertovote.sos.ga.gov.

Print and mail a voter registration application if you don’t have a Georgia driver’s license or state ID. Paper applications can be printed from the Georgia Secretary of State Office’s website at sos.ga.gov/admin/files/GA_VR_APP_2019.pdf. Registration forms are also available at county elections offices.