Georgia voting law disqualifies ballots cast in the wrong precinct

In all, 10,521 provisional ballots were accepted and 2,795 were rejected in November’s election. Election officials rejected provisional ballots when voters failed to verify registration information or mismatched signatures.

Lawsuits fighting the voting law say it will disqualify ballots of eligible voters who accidentally go to the wrong precinct because their old voting location closed or the county merged polling places.

Republican legislators who support the law say voters need to report to the voting location where they’re registered so they can vote a full ballot and won’t cause lines elsewhere.

There are now 26 states, including Georgia, that don’t count provisional ballots cast in the wrong precinct and 20 that do, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Four states rarely or never use provisional ballots.

Rejecting provisional ballots could harm Democratic candidates and help Republicans. About 63% of provisional ballots were cast for Democratic presidential candidates in the 2020 and 2016 general elections in Georgia.

Some provisional ballots can be corrected and then counted. Voters have until three days after election day to verify their registration information or rectify a mismatched signature. There’s not a similar process for voting in the wrong precinct.

Under Georgia’s new law, out-of-precinct voters will have to travel to their assigned precincts on election day — or give up without voting.