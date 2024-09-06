Breaking: Apalachee shooting: Suspect, father set for first court appearances
Georgia voters dig in and fan out as the presidential campaign enters its final stretch

Patricia Vahey, secretary for the Republican Women of Banks County, rides in the Labor Day parade in Homer on Aug. 31.   (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)
1 hour ago

There are two months left to go before voters in Georgia help decide the next president of the United States.

That’s not long, although maybe it feels too long by half.

For the past six months, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has sent its reporters out to take the political temperature in five key counties: one heavily conservative, one deeply liberal and three of which were narrowly decided in 2020.

As we draw closer to Election Day, voters are digging in and fanning out.

“Tell your neighbors, friends and all your family,” the chair of the Banks County Republican Party said, urging party faithful to stump for former President Donald Trump.

In Savannah, a loyal Democrat thinks the candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris portends a possible “rebirth of our political system.”

Left or right, Harris or Trump, voters are balancing hope and fear for what is to come.

Whatever happens, these next two months will continue to put Georgia voters in the center of the action.

