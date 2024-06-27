Breaking: Watch the CNN presidential debate on ajc.com at 9 p.m. ET
Georgia Tech student reporter to cover debate as ‘voice’ for young voters

Media from across the nation and world are descending on Georgia Tech’s campus, but one student journalist has an inside edge and a five-minute commute.

The school’s newspaper, the Technique, is sending its 20-year-old managing editor, Alec Grosswald, to report tonight from McCamish Pavilion. That’s the Georgia Tech basketball arena where the press will gather to cover the debate between President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump. The debate will happen nearby at CNN’s Techwood Turner campus at 9 p.m.

Alec Grosswald, a third-year mechanical engineering student at Georgia Tech who is from Alpharetta, is covering the debate today for his student newspaper, the Technique. Photo courtesy of Walker Hardesty

Credit: Walker Hardesty

icon to expand image

Credit: Walker Hardesty

Grosswald is a third-year mechanical engineering student from Alpharetta who graduated from Johns Creek High School. This summer, he’s living just a five-minute walk from McCamish, where he’ll be the lone reporter today representing the Georgia Tech student newspaper.

Grosswald called the debate assignment “the coolest” of his young journalism career.

