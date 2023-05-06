Kemp signs electric-vehicle, truck weight bills

The legislation establishes a tax of 2.84 cents per kilowatt hour — in line with the taxes in other states. The tax will be in addition to the $211 annual registration fee paid by electric-vehicle owners.

That’s led some critics to say the legislation amounts to double taxation of electric-vehicle owners. They also worry SB 146 will discourage businesses from providing free charging because the tax will apply whether they charge motorists or not.

Legislators expect to revisit electric-vehicle taxing issues next year before the new tax takes effect in January 2025.

Meanwhile, Kemp on Friday signed House Bill 189, which increases the maximum weight of some trucks on Georgia highways for two years.

State law limits trucks to 80,000 pounds, though trucks carrying certain products can weigh up to 84,000 pounds. HB 189, which took effect upon Kemp’s signature, allows trucks carrying agricultural and forestry products to weigh up to 88,000 pounds.

HB 189 was one of the most hotly contested bills in this year’s legislative session. The agricultural and timber industries said higher truck weights will allow them to ship their goods more efficiently and save money at a time of high inflation. Traffic safety advocates, the Georgia Department of Transportation and local governments said heavier trucks will mean more traffic fatalities and cost taxpayers billions of dollars more for road maintenance.

A compromise emerged late in the session. HB 189 will allow higher weights for two years. That will give legislators time to hash out a permanent compromise and to find ways to pay for billions of dollars in road and rail improvements that GDOT says will be needed to accommodate an expected boom in freight traveling across Georgia.