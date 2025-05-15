Breaking: Lin Wood hit with $11M verdict in battle with former law firm partners
Legislature
Legislature

Will taxpayers pay Donald Trump’s Georgia legal bills? Here’s what we know.

Legal bills are in the millions.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and President Donald Trump (Michael Blackshire/AJC & Chris Szagola/AP)

Credit: File photos

Credit: File photos

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and President Donald Trump (Michael Blackshire/AJC & Chris Szagola/AP)
By
1 hour ago

Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation Wednesday that could allow President Donald Trump and others to recoup millions of dollars in legal costs in the Georgia election interference case. Here’s what we know:

What does the bill do? Senate Bill 244 would allow a criminal defendant to recover “reasonable” attorney fees and legal costs if the prosecutor in the case is disqualified for misconduct and the case is dismissed by a judge or another prosecutor.

How does it works? The defendant must petition a judge, who would decide whether the requested amount is reasonable.

Does it apply to Trump? The president is one of 15 remaining defendants in the election interference case. A Fulton County grand jury indicted them on numerous charges related to their efforts to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

In December, the Georgia Court of Appeals disqualified Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who led the prosecution. Defense attorneys said Willis’ romantic relationship with a special prosecutor on the case posed a conflict of interest. The court sided with the defendants.

Willis has appealed that decision to the Georgia Supreme Court, which has not yet decided whether it will hear the case.

If there’s any doubt about whether the law would apply to the Trump case, its sponsor — former state Sen. Brandon Beach, picked by Trump to be U.S. treasurer — says he had the case in mind when he drafted the bill.

How much is at stake? Campaign records show Trump has spent at least $2.7 million defending himself in the case. The Georgia Republican Party has spent at least $2 million on legal bills for some of the other defendants. The defendants would have to lay out their legal costs in court, and a judge would decide what’s “reasonable.”

ExploreEarlier in the AJC: Defendants in Fulton Trump case grapple with mounting legal bills

Who pays? The law says the money would come from the prosecuting attorney’s budget in the county where the prosecution took place. In the Trump case, Fulton County would have to pay. County officials did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

What’s next? The Georgia Supreme Court must decide whether to hear Willis’ appeal. We’ll know more after the court makes its decision.

About the Author

David Wickert writes about the state budget, finance and voting issues. Previously, he covered local government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties. Before moving to Atlanta, he worked at newspapers in Illinois, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (left) and former President Donald Trump (Michael Blackshire/AJC & Chris Szagola/AP)

Credit: File photos

Kemp signs bill that could allow Trump to recover Georgia election case costs

Fulton DA Fani Willis has appealed to the Georgia Supreme Court the state Court of Appeals' decision to disqualify her from the Georgia elections case.

Florida lawyer fined for trying to register for Georgia Senate runoffs

A Florida lawyer agreed to pay a $3,500 fine for posting a Facebook video telling Republicans to register to vote in Georgia before the 2021 U.S. Senate runoffs.

Georgia State Election Board creates committee to consider new rules

The Latest

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (left) and former President Donald Trump (Michael Blackshire/AJC & Chris Szagola/AP)

Credit: File photos

Kemp signs bill that could allow Trump to recover Georgia election case costs

Here’s why Georgia’s income tax cuts could cost you more

Georgia has a 2026 budget. Will federal cuts upend it?

Featured

Gov. Brian Kemp, here speaking about Hurricane Helene relief bills in May 8, strategically vetoed a few bills in the final hours of Georgia's bill-signing period. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp’s final flourish: Strategic vetoes, barbed warnings and a Trump pivot

The bills Gov. Kemp signed include an 'America First' license plate, expanding the General Assembly's investigative power and potentially allowing Trump to recoup legal fees

Where’s the mail? Postal Service’s Georgia facility dogged by problems

Georgia mail delivery is among the worst in the U.S. though it has improved from the tremendous dip following the 2024 opening of the regional processing center in Palmetto.

Predictions: Falcons return to win column, make playoffs with this schedule

Game-by-game predictions give Atlanta a winning season for 2025.