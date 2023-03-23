Georgia Senate backs higher truck weights

The Senate version applies only to trucks carrying forestry and agricultural products. It would allow local police to enforce weight restrictions on bridges — something only the state Department of Public Safety can do now. And the bill would sunset the higher maximum weight in July 2024.

That would give lawmakers time to find a permanent compromise on truck weights. It also would allow them to reach a consensus on a related issue — how to pay for billions of dollars of road and rail improvements that a legislative committee says are needed to accommodate booming freight traffic.

“We want to have a serious conversation about how we fund our roads going forward,” Majority Leader Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega, told the Senate.

HB 189 passed the Senate by a vote of 44-5. It now returns to the House.