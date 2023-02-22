Georgia bills address electric vehicles’ future

A legislative panel spent months studying those issues last year. Though it didn’t answer every question, some of its recommendations are included in HB 406 and in the nearly identical Senate Bill 146.

To encourage businesses to install vehicle chargers, the measures would allow businesses to sell electricity by the kilowatt hour — a right usually limited to utilities. Currently, businesses that provide chargers rent the spaces by the hour or the minute.

The bills also would delegate the task of inspecting and regulating vehicle chargers to the state Department of Agriculture. The agency already licenses and inspects gasoline pumps — ensuring, for example, that customers get the amount of fuel they pay for.

The bills also would establish a regulatory framework for taxing the electricity sold at vehicle-charging stations, but they would not establish such a tax.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will conduct a voluntary pilot study this year to help determine the best way to tax vehicle electricity. Currently, Georgia charges a flat annual fee of about $211 for electric vehicles.

The method of taxing electric vehicles may determine how the state pays for road construction as gasoline-powered vehicles gradually disappear in coming decades. Motor fuel taxes currently pay for billions of dollars of road construction in Georgia.

One difference between HB 406 and SB 146: The House bill would eliminate the sunset of a law that adjusts the current state motor fuel tax for inflation each year. That provision of state law is set to expire in July 2025. Under the House bill, the motor fuel tax would continue to be tied to inflation after 2025.

The House Technology and Infrastructure Innovation Committee approved HB 406 on Wednesday. It now goes to the Rules Committee, which will determine whether it receives a vote by the full House.

Other bills pending in the General Assembly also address issues involving electric vehicles:

House Bill 307 would allow the sale of electricity by the kilowatt hour. But it also would prohibit electric utilities from owning or operating publicly available vehicle-charging equipment beginning in 2026. The utility could establish a separate company to own and operate the equipment.

The bill also would prohibit utilities from recovering from ratepayers the cost of installing electric-vehicle charging stations in most circumstances. It seeks to address the concerns of convenience stores that utilities could gain an unfair advantage in the electric-vehicle charging market.

Senate Bill 167 closely mirrors HB 307.

Senate Resolution 137 would urge electric utilities to establish neutral pricing for the sale of electricity for vehicle charging, regardless of who’s buying it.

Senate Bill 72 would impose a $100 fine for motorists who park at a charging station unless they're actively charging their vehicle.

Senate Bill 184 would strip Tesla of its ability to sell electric vehicles directly to consumers without going through an independent dealership. Currently, it’s the only auto company that can bypass independent dealerships in the state.

As more electric-vehicle manufacturing comes to Georgia, those companies are expected to press for direct sales. But politically powerful car dealers oppose the move, saying customer service will suffer without local dealerships.