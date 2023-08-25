Georgia senator in Trump probe is latest seeking move to federal court

A Republican state senator has become the latest defendant in the Donald Trump criminal probe to ask that his case be moved to federal court.

Sen. Shawn Still, R-Norcross, was one of the 16 people who served as “alternative” electors who met in December 2020 to cast their votes for Trump, even though Democrat Joe Biden narrowly won Georgia. He faces seven charges for participating in what Fulton County prosecutors describe as an illegal scheme to overturn the election.

Still surrendered to county authorities shortly after midnight Friday. On Thursday he filed a request to have his case moved to U.S. District Court in Atlanta. In a court filing, Still argued he was acting as a federal officer in his capacity as an alternative elector – allowing his case to be heard in federal court.

To have state cases transferred to federal court, defendants must show they were federal officers performing federal duties. They also must raise a plausible federal defense. Among other things, Still argues that he is immune from state prosecution because state laws are pre-empted by federal laws, and he was acting in a federal capacity as an elector.

Still is the latest defendant in case to try to have his case removed to federal court. Former Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer, another Republican elector, has made similar arguments. Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark also are seeking to have their cases moved to federal court. Those motions are pending. Trump is expected to follow suit.

Like Shafer, Still argues that the Republican electors met on the legal advice of attorneys who said it was necessary to preserve Trump’s legal rights as he fought to overturn the election in the courts. State and federal prosecutors have produced evidence that Trump’s team devised the fake electors scheme to convince state legislators and Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election on their own.

Last week’s Fulton County indictment charged 19 people for allegedly conspiring to overturn the election. It charged Still with racketeering, impersonating a public officer, two counts of first degree forgery, criminal attempt to commit filing false documents and two counts of false statements and writings.

Under Georgia law, Still could be suspended from his senate post while he awaits the resolution of his case.