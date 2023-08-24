BreakingNews
DA proposes October start for Trump racketeering trial

Former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark granted bond

10 minutes ago
Former senior Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark has been granted bond on Thursday afternoon.

Clark was granted a $100,000 bond. He is being charged with violation of the state’s RICO Act and criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings.

A federal court judge recently rejected efforts by Clark and co-defendant Mark Meadows to delay their surrender until after a decision was made on whether their cases should be moved to federal court.

Clark drafted a letter on government letterhead in December 2020 stating that DOJ had “significant concerns” about fraud that may have affected the outcome of the election in Georgia and other states, even though no such concerns existed.

The letter, which was not sent, urged Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other state leaders to convene a special session of the General Assembly to invalidate official election results and select the winner themselves. Trump briefly considered appointing Clark to be acting attorney general but backed down after senior officials threatened to resign in protest.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

