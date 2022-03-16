Georgia Senate votes to increase their own term lengths from two years to four

“The first question is, do you believe that the term of office for a Georgia state senator should be four years?” Tippins said. “If you do believe that, do you believe that the citizens of the state of Georgia have the right to pass a constitutional amendment to enable that to happen? If both your votes are yes, vote accordingly.”

It’s unclear if the House will approve legislation that doubles the terms of their colleagues from across the hall.

But during a hearing last week when Tippins was asked if the Senate should amend the bill to extend the terms of House members as well, he said he would leave that up to the representatives.