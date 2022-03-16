Georgia Senate votes to increase their own term lengths from two years to four

Georgians elected to the state Senate could be serving terms that are four years long instead of two starting in 2024, under legislation approved by the members of the chamber Tuesday.
Senate Resolution 623 would ask voters in November if state senators should serve four-year terms. . They currently serve two-year terms.
The measure passed 49-3, with Republican Sens. Matt Brass of Newnan, Greg Dolezal of Cumming and Steve Gooch of Dahlonega voting against it.
The legislation was fast-tracked after first being introduced March 4.
The bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, a Marietta Republican who is retiring from the chamber this year, asked his Senate colleagues to ask themselves two questions.
“The first question is, do you believe that the term of office for a Georgia state senator should be four years?” Tippins said. “If you do believe that, do you believe that the citizens of the state of Georgia have the right to pass a constitutional amendment to enable that to happen? If both your votes are yes, vote accordingly.”
It’s unclear if the House will approve legislation that doubles the terms of their colleagues from across the hall.
But during a hearing last week when Tippins was asked if the Senate should amend the bill to extend the terms of House members as well, he said he would leave that up to the representatives.
About the Author