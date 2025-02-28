Georgia Senate to investigate Stacey Abrams and New Georgia Project

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Senate Resolution 292 directs the panel to investigate the New Georgia Project’s involvement with Abrams’ campaign, as well as a $2 billion federal grant to another group with Abrams ties, Power Forward Communities.

The investigation amounts to a full-frontal attack on Abrams, a two-time candidate for governor who has not ruled out a third run for the office. It comes from a legislative body led by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones — himself a likely candidate for governor next year.

“The people of Georgia were defrauded by Stacey Abrams. She’s now been forced to admit it and tried to get it to go away,” Jones said in a statement Friday.

“But Georgians want real accountability,” Jones said. “With these subpoena powers, my office is going to get to the truth. In Georgia, nobody is above the law, even if they were a darling of MSNBC. Anyone who broke the law and stole from taxpayers, including Stacey Abrams, should go to jail.”

Abrams could not immediately be reached for comment.

Adding Abrams to the committee’s agenda means it will be investigating two of the state’s most prominent Democrats, both Black women.

As part of a consent order with the State Ethics Commission, the New Georgia Project admitted it raised and spent millions of dollars to support Abrams’ unsuccessful 2018 campaign without registering as an independent political committee and disclosing its activities. It agreed to pay the largest fine ever assessed for violating Georgia campaign finance laws.

The group's head, Francys Johnson, told staffers this week that he was stepping down because he's "probably done all the good I can do, and my presence is a distraction to our mission."

Abrams founded the group in 2013 to register Black, Hispanic, Asian and young voters. But during the campaign it crossed the line into advocacy, According to the consent order, the group failed to disclose $4.2 million in campaign contributions and $3.2 million in expenditures.

SR 292 also calls for the senate panel to investigate the details of a recent $2 billion Environmental Protection Agency grant to Power Forward Communities, which Politifact called “a coalition of clean energy groups, including one in which Abrams previously was a senior counsel.” The Trump administration has criticized the grant, but the fact-checking organization found no evidence that Abrams received any of the grant money.

SR 292 calls for an inquiry “to determine if any link exists between organizations receiving federal funds and political activities occurring within the State of Georgia, such as the alleged and admitted conduct by multiple organizations associated with Stacey Abrams.”

The resolution calls on the senate panel to investigate such matters and report its findings. The senate has not yet approved the resolution. But with Jones’ backing and a Republican majority, passage is almost guaranteed.

Senators created the special committee last year to investigate Willis after she acknowledged a romantic relationship with a top deputy that led the Georgia Court of Appeals to disqualify her from the Trump case. The committee has held several hearings scrutinizing the relationship, as well as spending in her office.

Willis and fellow Democrats have accused the panel of conducting a political witch hunt. She has fought subpoenas seeking documents and testimony. But in December a judge ruled the panel has the authority to compel Willis to testify.

This is a developing story.