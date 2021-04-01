Georgia Senate rejects bill to teach drivers how to interact with police

Members of the House approved the measure 98-72 earlier in the day before sending it back to the Senate for its consideration.

Supporters of the measure said it was commonsense that drivers should know to pull over in a well-lit area, turn on their car’s dome light and put their hands on the steering wheel as an officer approaches.

“This bill recognizes the fact that we have to develop expectations for officer conduct,” said state Rep. Martin Momtahan, a Republican from Dallas. “The sole purpose of Senate Bill 115 is to protect our families, our citizens and our officers through education, to teach them what those expectations should be.”

The curriculum would have been part of the instruction given to new drivers and those who need to take driver improvement courses. Instruction would also include an explanation of consequences when someone is a habitual offender and convey that officers can request ID, choose to use force and detain drivers.

“This bill simply seeks to absolve law enforcement of their own responsibility,” said state Rep. Erica Thomas, a Democrat from Mableton. “Dictating solutions and assigning blame to motorists is not a productive way to engage with our communities that have been on the receiving end of state-sponsored violence for generations.”