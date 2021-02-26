Georgia Senate approves bill to teach drivers how to behave around police

Brooks fell asleep while in a Wendy’s drive-thru and was questioned by police for 40 minutes before getting into a scuffle with officers, striking one and grabbing a Taser from the other. He was shot multiple times and killed by an Atlanta police officer. One officer has been charged with murder, and the other is charged with aggravated assault.

Senate Democratic Leader Gloria Butler of Stone Mountain said her caucus didn’t take a position on the bill, but she voted against it because it doesn’t address the different ways in which Black drivers and other drivers of color can be treated.

“Profiling is still a thing,” she said. “I think if everything was equal, if everybody was treated across the board the same way, we wouldn’t be thinking about instructions for how to interact with the police. Black people get treated different than white folk. It’s as simple as that.”

Butler said she also was concerned about what the curriculum would include. But Robertson said he believed it could be a step toward improving relationships between the public and police.

“I’m sure it will not only save lives but go a long way in rectifying certain issues related between law enforcement and citizen relationships,” he said.