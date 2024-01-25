Lawmakers prioritized the bill in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, saying Jewish people need greater protections from crimes motivated by bigotry.

Opponents of the bill objected to its reliance on a definition of antisemitism from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance that includes examples of when speech against Israel amounts to attacks against Jewish people, such as claiming that the existence of Israel is a racist endeavor.

“This bill has been dubbed the antisemitism bill, but in reality, it’s the anti-speech bill,” said state Sen. Nikki Merritt, a Democrat from Grayson who voted against the measure. “It does nothing to protect Georgians from antisemitism. It instead imposes sanctions on those who speak out about the actions of the Israeli government.”

The legislation would include antisemitism in the state’s existing hate crimes law, which allows harsher criminal penalties against those who target victims on the basis of race, gender, sexual orientation, sex, national origin, religion, or physical or mental disability. The measure could also apply to discrimination cases in colleges and government agencies.

Under the bill, antisemitic speech would continue to be protected by the First Amendment. But a judge could impose additional penalties under the state’s hate crimes act if an underlying crime, such as assault, is found to be motivated by antisemitism.

Hate crimes come with an additional six to 12 months of incarceration for misdemeanors and at least two years for felonies.

Even before the Israel-Hamas war began Oct. 7, hate groups repeatedly distributed fliers smearing Jewish people in neighborhoods in Atlanta and Macon. The bill that passed Thursday wouldn’t prohibit antisemitic fliers, but a separate pending measure, Senate Bill 359, targets littering and harassing communications.

“We cannot allow the seeds of antisemitism to spread and take root in our society,” said state Sen. Russ Goodman, a Republican from Cogdell. “Passing this bill shows the world that we in the Georgia state Senate say, ‘Never again.’ ”

The legislation fell short during last year’s session but Republican leaders in the state House and Senate emphasized its passage this year. Democrats were more divided on the measure, but most of them voted in favor of it Thursday.

“Antisemitism, often called the world’s oldest hatred, has plagued human history for centuries. This awful virus of prejudice and hatred has affected nearly every country on earth,” said Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler, a Democrat from Stone Mountain. “No human being deserves this treatment: not a Jewish person, not a Muslim, not a Christian, not anybody.”

The bill rapidly moved through the legislative process this year, reaching final votes on the ninth day of the legislative session.

It unanimously cleared its Senate committee Monday, and House Speaker Jon Burns has urged lawmakers to move quickly to pass the bill, saying “some things rise above politics.”

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism

Part of the debate over legislation that would make antisemitism part of Georgia’s hate crimes law is its reliance on a definition provided by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. The definition itself is two sentences, but it’s accompanied by 11 examples of antisemitism, six of which mention Israel. Here’s the definition:

“Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

Source: https://www.holocaustremembrance.com/