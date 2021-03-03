Georgia Senate panel OKs bill limiting sports to gender identified at birth

“It’s not dangerous for my daughter to be on the same sports team as her girlfriends,” Slipakoff said. “She’s not taking the spot of another more deserving girl — as if my daughter deserves less. She’s not a threat. Rather, she’s a teenager that has worked for the last decade trying to help people understand who she really is.”

According to the bill, schools would have to define a student’s gender based on “a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.” A young athlete who could prove she was deprived of an opportunity that was given to a transgender girl, or was harmed by a transgender girl while playing a sport, could then sue the school or school system for damages.

Opponents of the bill warned that it could lead to increased suicide attempts by transgender children and cost the state money by jeopardizing large events, such as those put on by the NCAA.

Supporters said transgender girls have an unfair advantage because of their biology and pointed to cases in Connecticut where two transgender girls placed first and second in track competitions in 2018 and 2019.

“I think it’s just wisdom — our girls don’t have to deal with that issue, and should not have to deal with that issue — and I see it as a protection for them just like anything else is a protection for them,” Harbin said.

A similar bill, House Bill 276, was introduced in the House, but did not gain traction.“