Georgia bill would make transgender youth compete as gender identified at birth

A Republican lawmaker has filed legislation that would ban teams from using public facilities if transgender children are competing in single-gender sporting events that don’t align with their gender identified at birth.
State Rep. Philip Singleton, a Sharpsburg Republican, introduced similar legislation last year, but it gained no traction.
“There is no place for identity politics or discrimination of any type in sports,” Singleton said. “This is about biology and physiology, not psychology or sociology. This is about protecting our daughters, our sisters and our mothers.”
Jen Slipakoff, who has a 13-year-old transgender daughter, said she was disgusted by Singleton’s bill. Her daughter, who is a seventh grader at a private school, is on her school’s lacrosse team this year.
“I just feel like in the time that we’re in right now — in a global pandemic — we’re going into our second year of being in lockdown and our elected officials have nothing to do other than worry about what’s in someone’s underpants,” she said.
According to Singleton’s proposal, House Bill 276, athletic teams would not be allowed to use public sports facilities if a transgender youth is competing in an individual sport against athletes who are not the same gender as the one the athlete was identified as having at birth.
He said his proposed legislation would have no impact on team sports, so it would not stop a girl from playing on a football team, for example.
Shannon Clawson with Georgia Equality, an LGBTQ rights organization, called Singleton’s bill a solution in search of a problem.
“You can’t claim to be supporting women’s sports when you’re trying to isolate transgender girls from sports,” Clawson said. “You’re attacking and further isolating transgender youth and keeping them from participating in sports that would allow them to learn very important principles about leadership and teamwork.”
With the backdrop of more than a dozen Republican lawmakers and about 50 female student-athletes, Singleton’s 10-year-old daughter Emma encouraged legislators to support her father’s bill.
“I don’t think it is fair for girls who are playing in girls-only sports to have to play against boys,” Emma Singleton said. “The boys are naturally born stronger than girls and can usually beat the girls. I would know, I have three brothers.”