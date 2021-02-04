Georgia bill would make transgender youth compete as gender identified at birth

According to Singleton’s proposal, House Bill 276, athletic teams would not be allowed to use public sports facilities if a transgender youth is competing in an individual sport against athletes who are not the same gender as the one the athlete was identified as having at birth.

He said his proposed legislation would have no impact on team sports, so it would not stop a girl from playing on a football team, for example.

Shannon Clawson with Georgia Equality, an LGBTQ rights organization, called Singleton’s bill a solution in search of a problem.

“You can’t claim to be supporting women’s sports when you’re trying to isolate transgender girls from sports,” Clawson said. “You’re attacking and further isolating transgender youth and keeping them from participating in sports that would allow them to learn very important principles about leadership and teamwork.”

With the backdrop of more than a dozen Republican lawmakers and about 50 female student-athletes, Singleton’s 10-year-old daughter Emma encouraged legislators to support her father’s bill.

“I don’t think it is fair for girls who are playing in girls-only sports to have to play against boys,” Emma Singleton said. “The boys are naturally born stronger than girls and can usually beat the girls. I would know, I have three brothers.”