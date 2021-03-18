After feds OK it, income tax cut wins final passage in Ga. Legislature

Congress put a provision into the federal $1.9 billion COVID-19 relief plan that passed last week saying money sent to states couldn’t be used for tax cuts, as some in Republican-led states had proposed.

Kemp was angered by the provision, and House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, wrote President Joe Biden, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin and Georgia’s congressional delegation asking the federal government not to stop the measure.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr joined nearly two-dozen other GOP attorneys general in sending a letter to Yellin blasting the prohibition, and Ohio’s attorney general sued the Biden administration over the provision.

But the U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday that the prohibition on tax cuts wouldn’t apply to bills such as HB 593 that didn’t use COVID-19 relief funds.

The tax cut would be relatively small — less than $100 for a married couple filing jointly — but would cost the state $140 million a year.

Under the bill, the standard deduction for a single taxpayer would increase by $800, for a married couple filing a joint return, $1,100. Georgians who are over 65 or blind would get an additional $1,300 deduction.