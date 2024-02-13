Georgia Senate committee again passes bill to boost tenant protections

The committee unanimously passed the same bill last year, but it stalled before the legislative session ended.

State Rep. Kasey Carpenter, a Republican from Dalton, introduced HB 404 in response to “Dangerous Dwellings,” an 18-month investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that showed tens of thousands of metro area renters living in perilous conditions while apartment owners flipped the properties for millions more than they purchased them.

Landlords ignored complaints about roaches, mold, rats, raw sewage spills and persistent violent crime, sometimes retaliating against tenants for speaking out, renters said. An AJC analysis based on crime reports, code complaints and other public records identified more than 270 persistently dangerous complexes in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

“This addresses some of those issues, but it doesn’t go too far to rock the boat to have unintended consequences,” Carpenter said.

Elizabeth Appley, a lobbyist who represents a group of nonprofits that support healthy housing and families, said while the bill didn’t have all the things she said would better protect Georgia tenants, the organizations she represents supported the pared down bill.

“This carefully crafted compromise will help to move us forward to keep Georgians safe,” she said.

HB 404 would provide tenants who fail to pay rent a three-day grace period before their landlords may file for eviction in court. It also would cap security deposits at two months’ worth of rent.

The bill now goes to the full Senate for it’s consideration.