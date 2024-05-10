Politics

Georgia revenue collections down again, off $341 million for fiscal year

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, front left, and first lady Marty Kemp, applaud Tuesday after the governor signed a $36.1 billion budget for fiscal year 2025, which begins July 1. The plan anticipated slow tax collections, following a trend that began in 2023. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, front left, and first lady Marty Kemp, applaud Tuesday after the governor signed a $36.1 billion budget for fiscal year 2025, which begins July 1. The plan anticipated slow tax collections, following a trend that began in 2023. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
By
21 minutes ago

State tax collections were off 5.4% in April, continuing a trend that likely means revenue will be down for the fiscal year when it ends June 30.

For the first 10 months of fiscal 2024, collections are down 1.2%, or $341 million, from the same period in 2023.

Most of the state’s revenue to help pay for K-12 schools, colleges, public health care, prisons, policing, roads and other services comes from income and sales tax collections. Both were down in April.

One month isn’t a barometer, but collections have been flat or down for much of the past year.

However, Gov. Brian Kemp budgeted for slow revenue over the next 18 months. The nearly $38 billion midyear budget Kemp signed in February — a record amount of spending for the state — accounted for the decline, as did the budget for the coming year that he signed this week. In fact, the state may still wind up the fiscal year with a surplus.

In Georgia, governors set the limit for what the General Assembly can appropriate, and traditionally their official estimates are on the low side to hold down spending.

In April, the month income taxes are due, individual income tax collections were off 8%. Net sales tax collections were down 3%.

Collections were also stagnant for most of 2023 after three years of skyrocketing growth fed a growing state budget.

Stagnant or falling tax collections and higher spending normally wouldn’t go together in a state that is mandated to have a balanced budget.

But the state started 2024 with $16 billion in “rainy day” and undesignated reserves due to the money taken in during recovery from the post-COVID-19 economic shutdown and conservative budgeting. Kemp and lawmakers used $2 billion of those reserves this year to fund the record midyear budget.

About the Author

Follow James Salzer on twitter

James Salzer has covered state government and politics in Georgia since 1990. He previously covered politics and government in Texas and Florida. He specializes in government finance, budgets, taxes, campaign finance, ethics and legislative history

Editors' Picks

Credit: NYT

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s constituents mixed over effort to oust House speaker1h ago

Credit: Habersham Sheriff's Office

INVESTIGATIONS
Two high-ranking Georgia prison employees accused in sex cases

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

She rested her head as class began. When the bell rang, she wasn’t breathing

From best man to hitman: ‘Dateline’ on Atlanta DJ who had wife killed

From best man to hitman: ‘Dateline’ on Atlanta DJ who had wife killed

‘My heart is broken’: Mom of 3 kids killed in Gwinnett asks for burial help
The Latest

Credit: NYT

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s constituents mixed over effort to oust House speaker
1h ago
LISTEN
Ouster of Johnson ‘last thing we need right now,’ Rep. Buddy Carter says
In inaugural campaign, Fulton Trump judge stresses law over politics
Featured

Credit: custom

Landmark study of cancer in Black women launches in Georgia
Atlanta Braves fans will be available to watch Mets series on Comcast this weekend
2h ago
Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants