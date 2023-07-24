How to make sure your Georgia voter registration isn’t canceled

Georgia is preparing to cancel over 191,000 inactive voter registrations, but there’s still time for residents who haven’t moved away to remain on the state’s voter list.

Voters can check their registration status online and, if they’re among those scheduled for cancellation, take steps to save their registrations.

Georgia election officials are cleaning the voter rolls — a process that critics call voter “purges” — as part of a biennial effort required by state law.

This year’s cancellations affect voters designated as “inactive” after their mail was undeliverable or they filled out a national change of address form. Only those who haven’t cast a ballot since before the 2020 presidential election are eligible for cancellation.

Here’s how to make sure you remain registered to vote in Georgia:

Check your registration online

Visit the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov to find out whether you’re registered to vote.

After you type your first initial, last name, county and birth date, the website will show your voter information, precinct and address if you’re registered to vote.

Voters whose status is listed as “inactive” could be at risk of having their registrations canceled if they haven’t participated in either of the past two general elections in 2020 or 2022.

View the cancellation list

A spreadsheet made public by the secretary of state’s office shows the names of all 191,473 voters whose registrations are set to be canceled in August.

State election officials posted the cancellation list online to allow Georgians an opportunity to find their names and update registrations before they’re canceled.

Renew your voter registration

People who find their names on the state’s cancellation list can preserve their registrations by responding to notices mailed by election officials this month within 30 days of receipt.

Voters can also keep their registrations active by re-registering to vote online through the state’s My Voter Page or at driver’s license offices. In addition, voters can contact their county elections office for more information.

Two years ago, 571 voters prevented their registrations from being canceled by responding to election notifications or re-registering to vote. In 2019, about 4,500 voters saved their registrations after they received notification letters.

Eligible voters whose registrations are canceled can re-register to vote before next year’s elections. Georgia’s voter registration deadline is 29 days before election day.