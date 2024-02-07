Want to vote in Georgia’s presidential primary? The last day to register to vote is Monday.

All registered voters can participate in either party’s primary on March 12, when a total of 14 candidates will be on ballots, including front-runners Joe Biden in the Democratic race and Donald Trump in the Republican contest. Early voting begins Feb. 19.

The voter registration deadline is usually a big day for voters to sign up, especially for new residents and those who recently turned 18. Georgia already has nearly 8 million registered voters out of the state’s 11 million residents.