Want to vote in Georgia’s presidential primary? The last day to register to vote is Monday.
All registered voters can participate in either party’s primary on March 12, when a total of 14 candidates will be on ballots, including front-runners Joe Biden in the Democratic race and Donald Trump in the Republican contest. Early voting begins Feb. 19.
The voter registration deadline is usually a big day for voters to sign up, especially for new residents and those who recently turned 18. Georgia already has nearly 8 million registered voters out of the state’s 11 million residents.
During the presidential race four years ago, more than 26,000 people registered on the day of the deadline ahead of the general election, and nearly 3,500 people signed up on the last registration day before the presidential primary. Georgia’s registration deadline is one of the earliest in the country, 29 days before election day.
Voters can check their registration status and view sample ballots through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Eligible Georgians can register online, and registration forms are available at libraries, post offices and county election offices.
To be eligible to register to vote in Georgia, you must be a citizen, legal resident and over 17 1/2 years old. In addition, you can’t be serving a sentence for the conviction of a felony or found mentally incompetent by a judge. You must be at least 18 years old to vote.
All voters are required to show ID before casting a ballot in Georgia.
About the Author