Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Georgia passes Public Service Commission districts elected statewide

The Georgia Public Service Commission is pictured in its hearing room. From left: Commissioners Fitz Johnson, Tim Echols, Tricia Pridemore, Lauren “Bubba” McDonald and Jason Shaw.

Credit: File

caption arrowCaption
The Georgia Public Service Commission is pictured in its hearing room. From left: Commissioners Fitz Johnson, Tim Echols, Tricia Pridemore, Lauren “Bubba” McDonald and Jason Shaw.

Credit: File

Credit: File

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago
Critics say at-large voting for PSC is discriminatory

The Georgia General Assembly voted along party lines Friday to approve new state Public Service Commission districts that will continue to be elected statewide, which opponents say illegally weakens representation of Black voters.

The redrawn map now heads to Gov. Brian Kemp before candidates must sign up to run for this year’s elections starting Monday.

The Public Service Commission affects the finances of power and natural gas customers in Georgia, setting rates for Georgia Power and Atlanta Gas Light.

Democrats criticized the map because it preserves at-large elections for the Public Service Commission, saying that kind of voting system denies Black voters an opportunity to elect their preferred candidates. Georgia’s white majority outnumbers the state’s 31% of Black residents in statewide elections.

Commission members must live in one of five districts, but voters across the entire state are allowed to vote for all commission seats.

“It is an intentional effort to dilute minority voting strength,” said Minority Leader James Beverly, a Democrat from Macon. “We should not, we must not, have any part of that. Intentional racial discrimination is wrong no matter what party affiliation you have.”

A pending federal lawsuit is seeking to overturn statewide elections for the Public Service Commission, alleging that it violates the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits racially discriminatory voting laws.

“The maps were necessary, of course, because of population changes and shifts over the last 10 years,” said House Redistricting Chairwoman Bonnie Rich, a Republican from Suwanee. “I do not believe that will be overturned. These PSC commissioners have always been elected statewide.”

All five Public Service Commission members were white until Kemp appointed a Black commissioner, Fitz Johnson, to fill a vacancy last July.

The Georgia House passed Senate Bill 472 on a 97-68 vote after it previously cleared the state Senate.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
OPINION: A lawmaker, a family, a mental health crisis.
4h ago
Automatic voter registration plummets in Georgia after initial surge
4h ago
Capitol Recap: Raises, bonuses and refunds move ahead in Georgia Legislature
5h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top