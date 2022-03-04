Georgia passes Public Service Commission districts elected statewide

“It is an intentional effort to dilute minority voting strength,” said Minority Leader James Beverly, a Democrat from Macon. “We should not, we must not, have any part of that. Intentional racial discrimination is wrong no matter what party affiliation you have.”

A pending federal lawsuit is seeking to overturn statewide elections for the Public Service Commission, alleging that it violates the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits racially discriminatory voting laws.

“The maps were necessary, of course, because of population changes and shifts over the last 10 years,” said House Redistricting Chairwoman Bonnie Rich, a Republican from Suwanee. “I do not believe that will be overturned. These PSC commissioners have always been elected statewide.”

All five Public Service Commission members were white until Kemp appointed a Black commissioner, Fitz Johnson, to fill a vacancy last July.

The Georgia House passed Senate Bill 472 on a 97-68 vote after it previously cleared the state Senate.