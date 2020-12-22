Georgia lawmakers overwhelmingly support latest round of coronavirus stimulus

WASHINGTON — Every member of Georgia’s U.S. House delegation except one, U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, voted in favor of the latest round of coronavirus relief.
The roughly $900 billion package was included as part of a bigger government funding deal that now heads to the Senate for approval. The House divided H.R. 133 into two parts for approval, but each component received bipartisan support Monday night.
The coronavirus relief portion includes checks up to $600 for individual Americans, enhanced unemployment benefits, dollars for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations and money to help ailing businesses and industries. It was approved 359-53.
“Sadly, more than 317,000 Americans have lost their lives to COVID-19, and the livelihoods of millions of Americans have been completely upended by this pandemic,” Congressman David Scott, D-Atlanta, said late Monday after voting to approve the package. “Help is on the way to save lives and the livelihoods of Americans struggling during the pandemic.”
Hice, a Republican from Monroe, vote “no” on both portion of the legislation. He had voiced dissatisfaction about the 11th-hour deal, complaining on social media that members were being asked to vote on legislation they had little time to review.
“5 days from Christmas, a stimulus + omnibus deal has finally been negotiated in secret,” he wrote in a Twitter post Sunday evening.
Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk was the only delegation member who missed the vote. He is quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus last week and chose not to designate a proxy who could have submitted a vote on his behalf. Republicans have generally avoid taking advantage of the ability to cast votes without traveling to Washington, a rule change backed by Democrats during the pandemic.
The House passed the portion of the bill that funds the government, referred to as the omnibus, through September with a margin of 327-85.
The Senate was expected to approve the measure as a single package late Monday night. Then it would go to President Donald Trump for his signature.
Several Georgia Republicans who voted in favor of the coronavirus relief and the omnibus said they overlooked flaws in the bill because it reflects compromise. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton, noted that the government funding measure included a new policy to end surprise medical billing and funding to keep up Trump’s effort to fortify the U.S.-Mexico border.
“This legislative package, which includes money for routine government operations as well as extended COVID-19 relief, is a bipartisan-bicameral compromise that meets many Republican priorities to help American families, small businesses, and states continue to combat COVID-19 and get our economy back on track,” Scott said in a statement. “While not perfect, I’m satisfied with the package and will continue to work to provide resources for those struggling with the impacts of the virus.”
Yes on coronavirus stimulus and omnibus:
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler
U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany
U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point
U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia
U.S. Rep. Kwanza Hall, D-Atlanta
U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta
U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall, R-Lawrenceville
U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton
U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville
U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Evans
U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta
No on coronavirus stimulus and omnibus:
Rep. Jody Hice, R-Monroe
Did not vote:
U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville