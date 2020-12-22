Georgia lawmakers overwhelmingly support latest round of coronavirus stimulus

“5 days from Christmas, a stimulus + omnibus deal has finally been negotiated in secret,” he wrote in a Twitter post Sunday evening.

Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk was the only delegation member who missed the vote. He is quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus last week and chose not to designate a proxy who could have submitted a vote on his behalf. Republicans have generally avoid taking advantage of the ability to cast votes without traveling to Washington, a rule change backed by Democrats during the pandemic.

The House passed the portion of the bill that funds the government, referred to as the omnibus, through September with a margin of 327-85.

The Senate was expected to approve the measure as a single package late Monday night. Then it would go to President Donald Trump for his signature.

Several Georgia Republicans who voted in favor of the coronavirus relief and the omnibus said they overlooked flaws in the bill because it reflects compromise. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton, noted that the government funding measure included a new policy to end surprise medical billing and funding to keep up Trump’s effort to fortify the U.S.-Mexico border.

“This legislative package, which includes money for routine government operations as well as extended COVID-19 relief, is a bipartisan-bicameral compromise that meets many Republican priorities to help American families, small businesses, and states continue to combat COVID-19 and get our economy back on track,” Scott said in a statement. “While not perfect, I’m satisfied with the package and will continue to work to provide resources for those struggling with the impacts of the virus.”

Yes on coronavirus stimulus and omnibus:

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

U.S. Rep. Kwanza Hall, D-Atlanta

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall, R-Lawrenceville

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton

U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Evans

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta

No on coronavirus stimulus and omnibus:

Rep. Jody Hice, R-Monroe

Did not vote:

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville