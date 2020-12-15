Barry Loudermilk is latest Georgia lawmaker to test positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk is the latest member of Georgia’s congressional delegation to announce he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Loudermilk’s office announced that he got checked out late last week after finding out he had come in contact with someone who had COVID-19. A spokesman for Loudermilk did not respond to follow up questions about when and where he may have been exposed.
Loudermilk said in a statement that his case is not a serious one.
“I’m quarantining at home in Georgia, with mild symptoms, but I look forward to getting back to my full legislative duties as soon as possible,” Loudermilk, R-Cassville, said.
Georgia Reps. Austin Scott, Rick Allen and Drew Ferguson, all Republicans, tested positive for the coronavirus this year. U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia suspended in-person campaigning for several days after receiving a positive test.
Prior to winning a special election to fill Rep. John Lewis’ term, Congressman Kwanza Hall became very ill after contracting COVID-19. And prior to winning her general election race for the same seat, state Sen. Nikema Williams had it, too.
Several members of the Georgia General Assembly have also tested positive for the coronavirus. More recently, Georgia state senators were encouraged to quarantine after coming in contact with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani days before he tested positive for COVID-19.