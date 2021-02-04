Bill setting earlier Georgia absentee ballot request deadline advances

“You’re really setting up somebody up to fail,” said Fleming, a Republican from Harlem and chairman of the Special Committee on Election Integrity. “You need to push that back to a reasonable period of time where not only can it be processed properly and also gotten back to the voter, but they have time to send it back in.”

State Rep. Rhonda Burnough, a Democrat from Riverdale, said voters need a full set of absentee and in-person opportunities in the days prior to an election.

“By reducing this option of when they can request an absentee ballot, then we’re going back to the possibility of increasing lines,” Burnough said. “If they can’t request an absentee ballot, that means during in the last week of early voting, we’ll have long lines.”

Over 31,000 Georgia voters requested absentee ballots in the last 10 days before the presidential election, and 16,000 of those voters returned their ballots in time to be counted, according to state election data. In all, 1.3 million people voted absentee.