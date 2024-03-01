“We all know how important the vote is,” said state Rep. Jesse Petrea, a Republican from Savannah. “The right thing to do is make sure we’re clear and ambiguous in our constitution that only citizens should vote.”

The Georgia Constitution currently says that citizens are entitled to vote. The proposed amendment, House Resolution 780, would have changed the constitution’s language to say that only citizens can vote.

Amending the Georgia Constitution requires a two-thirds majority in each chamber of the General Assembly, but the proposal only received 98 votes out of the House’s 180 members. All Republicans voted in favor of the measure and all Democrats were opposed.

“Read the state constitution. It is very very clear. This is unnecessary,” said state Rep. Sam Park, a Democrat from Lawrenceville.

If the resolution had passed the House, it would have still needed to clear the state Senate, where a similar proposal failed two years ago. Then it would have needed support from a majority of Georgia voters in a referendum.