Former Muscogee County Republican Party Chairwoman Carmen Rice won a special election runoff Tuesday for a seat in the Georgia House, succeeding state Rep. Richard Smith, who died in January.

Rice defeated Sean Knox, a Columbus business owner who runs a pest control company, receiving 56% of the vote to represent House District 139, which covers parts of Harris and Muscogee counties.

Rice’s victory makes her the area’s representative for the rest of the year, but she has to run for reelection as well. Rice faces two other Republicans, Knox and oral surgeon Donald Moeller, in the May 21 primary for a two-year term.