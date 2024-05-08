BreakingNews
Court of Appeals agrees to consider DA removal in Trump election case
Politics

Carmen Rice wins special election for Georgia House seat from Columbus

Rice and Sean Knox will face off again in this month’s primary
Carmen Rice, the former chairwoman for the Muscogee County Republican Party, won a special election for a seat in the Georgia House on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Credit: Carmen Rice for State House

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Carmen Rice, the former chairwoman for the Muscogee County Republican Party, won a special election for a seat in the Georgia House on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Credit: Carmen Rice for State House
By
33 minutes ago

Former Muscogee County Republican Party Chairwoman Carmen Rice won a special election runoff Tuesday for a seat in the Georgia House, succeeding state Rep. Richard Smith, who died in January.

Rice defeated Sean Knox, a Columbus business owner who runs a pest control company, receiving 56% of the vote to represent House District 139, which covers parts of Harris and Muscogee counties.

Rice’s victory makes her the area’s representative for the rest of the year, but she has to run for reelection as well. Rice faces two other Republicans, Knox and oral surgeon Donald Moeller, in the May 21 primary for a two-year term.

Smith, the chairman of the powerful House Rules Committee, served 20 years in the Georgia House before he died after fighting the flu.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Man, 3 children found dead in suspected murder-suicide, Gwinnett police say

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Court of Appeals agrees to consider DA removal in Trump election case
16m ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Fani Willis and the slippery slope of truthiness in court

Credit: Nell Carroll

Athens elections shape up as referendum on crime after Laken Riley slaying
21m ago

Credit: Nell Carroll

Athens elections shape up as referendum on crime after Laken Riley slaying
21m ago

Ex-Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill faces new lawsuit over restraint chair use
44m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Court of Appeals agrees to consider DA removal in Trump election case
16m ago
Far-right state senator defends his seat against primary challenger
2h ago
OPINION: How lonely COVID death of lawmaker’s mother inspired new law
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Great deal for TV-watching Braves fans: Pay now, pay later
Georgia Tech’s first Black grad welcomes granddaughter to its alumni club
Nine ideas for returning some of the love on Mother’s Day