X

Voters send Georgia House election to a runoff between 2 Democrats

Credit: Natrice Miller

Credit: Natrice Miller

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago
Mark Baker and Derrick Jackson lead field of 5 Democrats for south metro seat

A runoff will decide a race between two Democrats seeking the last vacant seat in the General Assembly, when former City of South Fulton Councilman Mark Baker will face former state Rep. Derrick Jackson.

Baker and Jackson each received about 33% of votes cast among five candidates in the special election Tuesday for the district covering parts of Fulton and Fayette counties, according to unofficial results.

Because they fell short of the majority of votes needed to win outright, a runoff will be held June 13.

The winner will take the seat previously held by state Rep. Tish Naghise, a first-term Democrat from Fayetteville who died in March.

Baker, who served as one of the first councilman in the young City of South Fulton, led the field in the low-turnout race for House District 68.

Jackson, who finished in sixth place in the nine-candidate Democratic primary for lieutenant governor last year, trailed closely behind.

They defeated Taiwo Idowu, Jane Williams and John Culbreth.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Court lifts ‘disaffiliation’ vote ‘pause’ on UMC North Georgia Churches 3h ago

‘Keep your hands up!’: Police release footage of Midtown shooting suspect’s arrest
3h ago

‘The child was being starved to death’: Griffin couple arrested in abuse case
5h ago

Georgia House panel reviewing bill to hike legislator pensions 50%
7h ago

Georgia House panel reviewing bill to hike legislator pensions 50%
7h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

LATEST RESULTS: Metro Atlanta Election
The Latest

Georgia House panel reviewing bill to hike legislator pensions 50%
7h ago
Fulton DA urges judge to reject Trump’s attempt to gut inquiry
Republican nominated to lead elections in heavily Democratic Fulton
Featured

Credit: Gus Kaufman Jr.

How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
10h ago
What to Watch: Clues about voter sentiment could emerge from Kentucky, Pennsylvania...
PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top