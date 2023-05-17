Voters send Georgia House election to a runoff between 2 Democrats

A runoff will decide a race between two Democrats seeking the last vacant seat in the General Assembly, when former City of South Fulton Councilman Mark Baker will face former state Rep. Derrick Jackson.
Baker and Jackson each received about 33% of votes cast among five candidates in the special election Tuesday for the district covering parts of Fulton and Fayette counties, according to unofficial results.
Because they fell short of the majority of votes needed to win outright, a runoff will be held June 13.
The winner will take the seat previously held by state Rep. Tish Naghise, a first-term Democrat from Fayetteville who died in March.
Baker, who served as one of the first councilman in the young City of South Fulton, led the field in the low-turnout race for House District 68.
Jackson, who finished in sixth place in the nine-candidate Democratic primary for lieutenant governor last year, trailed closely behind.
They defeated Taiwo Idowu, Jane Williams and John Culbreth.
