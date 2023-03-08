Georgia state Rep. Tish Naghise dies

State Rep. Tish Naghise, a first-term Democrat from Fayetteville, has died at age 59, according to Georgia House Democrats.
Naghise, a regional field director for the Democratic Party of Georgia and delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 2020, had won election last fall with 63% of the vote.
She died after a recent illness, but further information wasn’t immediately available Wednesday.
“She made an impact from day one at the Capitol, showing up with enthusiasm and grace,” said Minority Leader James Beverly, a Democrat from Macon. “She was deeply passionate about fighting for the greater good, which led her to a lifetime of public service and organizing. It breaks my heart to share this unfortunate news.”
Naghise was a paralegal and fraud examiner who previously worked as an organizer for Democrat Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign in 2008, according to her website.
A special election will be held to represent House District 68, which includes parts of Fayette and Fulton counties.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com