BreakingNews
Georgia state Rep. Tish Naghise dies
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Georgia state Rep. Tish Naghise dies

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago
Naghise, a Democrat won election last fall to represent the Fayetteville area

State Rep. Tish Naghise, a first-term Democrat from Fayetteville, has died at age 59, according to Georgia House Democrats.

Naghise, a regional field director for the Democratic Party of Georgia and delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 2020, had won election last fall with 63% of the vote.

She died after a recent illness, but further information wasn’t immediately available Wednesday.

“She made an impact from day one at the Capitol, showing up with enthusiasm and grace,” said Minority Leader James Beverly, a Democrat from Macon. “She was deeply passionate about fighting for the greater good, which led her to a lifetime of public service and organizing. It breaks my heart to share this unfortunate news.”

Naghise was a paralegal and fraud examiner who previously worked as an organizer for Democrat Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign in 2008, according to her website.

A special election will be held to represent House District 68, which includes parts of Fayette and Fulton counties.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Cops: Murder suspect assaults his family hours after shooting stranger in Clayton2h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Feds recommend 46-month sentence for convicted Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

You may call yourself a Grady Baby, but who owns the phrase?
2h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Wellstar hit with federal complaints on Atlanta hospital closures
3h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Wellstar hit with federal complaints on Atlanta hospital closures
3h ago

Credit: Urbantec Development Partners

‘The market killed it’: Forge Atlanta site undergoes foreclosure
The Latest

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgians close to getting another $1 billion income tax rebate
2h ago
House leaders OK budget with $2K raises for teachers, $4K for law officers
9h ago
5 bills to watch in the final days of the Georgia legislative session
10h ago
Featured

Credit: Chip Saye

Georgia high school basketball: State championship scores, schedule
14m ago
Factory shutdown raises concern over finding asthma medication
9h ago
5 bills to watch in the final days of the Georgia legislative session
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top