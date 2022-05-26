Georgia governor suspends state gas tax through mid-July

It’s part of an effort to link Stacey Abrams, his Democratic opponent, to Biden’s flagging approval ratings.

Leading politicians from both parties have embraced calls to suspend gas taxes at both the state and federal level.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, also up for reelection, has made his proposal to suspend the 18.4 cents-per-gallon federal gas tax until 2023 a staple of his campaign message.

Georgia gas prices hit new heights in early March, according to AAA, with an average statewide cost of $4.29 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. The current statewide average is $4.14 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.