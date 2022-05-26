BreakingNews
Georgia governor suspends state gas tax through mid-July
ajc logo
X

Georgia governor suspends state gas tax through mid-July

Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a news conference. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Combined ShapeCaption
Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a news conference. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

Ahead of a busy Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Thursday that extends Georgia’s motor fuel tax break through July 14 in a new effort to bring down gas prices.

He signed the order less than a week before a bipartisan law that suspended the 29.1 cents-a-gallon motor fuel tax through May 31 was set to expire.

The move, implemented in mid-March, saved drivers more than $300 million in taxes, a loss of revenue Kemp said would be plugged with surplus state funds. Kemp’s office expects overall tax collections to cover the lost fuel tax revenue that was earmarked for transportation spending without facing a shortfall.

Fresh off a landslide GOP primary victory, Kemp used the decision to assail President Joe Biden’s “out-of-touch agenda” and blame Democrats for rising inflation and energy prices.

Combined ShapeCaption
May 12, 2021 DeKalb County: Mirweis Jalalzai moved here from Afghanistan 5-years ago and never saw his former countryÕs gas stations run out of gas before. Lines formed at the QuikTrip located at Briarcliff Road and North Druid Hills on Wednesday morning, May 12, 2021 as gas continued to flow at the station there until Noon and then ran out. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

May 12, 2021 DeKalb County: Mirweis Jalalzai moved here from Afghanistan 5-years ago and never saw his former countryÕs gas stations run out of gas before. Lines formed at the QuikTrip located at Briarcliff Road and North Druid Hills on Wednesday morning, May 12, 2021 as gas continued to flow at the station there until Noon and then ran out. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
May 12, 2021 DeKalb County: Mirweis Jalalzai moved here from Afghanistan 5-years ago and never saw his former countryÕs gas stations run out of gas before. Lines formed at the QuikTrip located at Briarcliff Road and North Druid Hills on Wednesday morning, May 12, 2021 as gas continued to flow at the station there until Noon and then ran out. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

It’s part of an effort to link Stacey Abrams, his Democratic opponent, to Biden’s flagging approval ratings.

Leading politicians from both parties have embraced calls to suspend gas taxes at both the state and federal level.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, also up for reelection, has made his proposal to suspend the 18.4 cents-per-gallon federal gas tax until 2023 a staple of his campaign message.

Georgia gas prices hit new heights in early March, according to AAA, with an average statewide cost of $4.29 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. The current statewide average is $4.14 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Gov. Brian Kemp landslide boosts GOP outlook for November3h ago
Gwinnett solicitor general Brian Whiteside defeated in primary
1h ago
Bourdeaux is sole Georgia incumbent to lose congressional primary
$68.5M Sanford Stadium project to highlight UGA board meeting
4h ago
$68.5M Sanford Stadium project to highlight UGA board meeting
4h ago
Herschel Walker fumbles gun control response - twice
32m ago
The Latest
Abrams endorses Nguyen in Democratic Georgia secretary of state runoff
3h ago
Opinion: Perdue and Hice had better options than Trump
4h ago
How election denial lost in Georgia’s GOP race for secretary of state
19h ago
Featured
Night manager Raymond Minter cleans up after his Chevron Circle K was damaged during an overnight drive-by shooting.

Credit: John Spink

Shooting at Buckhead gas station leaves man injured; 2 suspects sought
MTV is debuting new show ‘Buckhead Shore.’ Question: what shore?
Atlanta police, GSP troopers team up to chase down alleged street racers on ATVs
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top