Georgia GOP leaders side with Trump over Haley, sparking backlash

Kemp and many of his mainstream Republican allies split with the state party and championed his own political network after then-chair David Shafer promoted Trump-backed challengers to the governor and other GOP incumbents.

Shafer was later charged in Fulton County’s racketeering case against Trump, and the state party is helping to pay legal fees for him and two other officials indicted in the election interference case.

The state GOP also hosted Trump at its annual convention last year in Columbus, an event that Kemp and several other high-ranking Georgia Republicans boycotted. Delegates during the two-day event elected a slate of pro-Trump activists to top posts.

And Georgia elections officials criticized the state party in November for including several candidates on the March 12 GOP presidential primary ballot who had already suspended their campaigns. A more crowded ballot could aid Trump, by far the best known candidate in the field.

The statement early Wednesday, however, marked the Georgia GOP’s most open embrace of Trump. Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon and the state’s two Republican National Committee members, Jason Thompson and Ginger Howard, pressed Haley to end her campaign.

“As we look at the map and the path going forward, it is difficult to see how Ambassador Haley can secure the nomination,” read the statement. “Republican voters have sent a clear message – they want to see the GOP unite around our eventual nominee, which is going to be President Donald Trump.”

It’s part of a greater rush by Trump allies to pressure Haley to bow out. Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch, who recently endorsed the former president, added his voice to the chorus after the New Hampshire primary.

“It’s time for Republicans to unify behind Donald Trump and turn our focus on defeating Joe Biden in November,” Gooch said.

Haley, the former South Carolina governor, vowed to stay in the race through the Feb. 24 primary in her home state. At a Wednesday rally in North Charleston, she said she raised another $1 million in the first full day after her New Hampshire defeat.

McKoon, a former state senator who was elected last year to succeed Shafer, has worked to mend fences between hardline pro-Trump activists who dominate the party’s apparatus and the establishment leaders they often malign.

Jay Morgan, who served as the Georgia GOP’s executive director during the 1980s, said the party is now obsessed with the “rearview mirror” in cozying up to Trump. And Buzz Brockway, a former Republican state legislator, said party leaders should stay neutral until there’s a nominee.

“With all due respect to Iowa and New Hampshire, there are more registered voters in Gwinnett County than have voted in the GOP primary thus far,” Brockway said.

“It’s very early in this process and the voters should decide who earns Georgia’s Republican delegates – not the GOP establishment.”