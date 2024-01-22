Trump wins key new Georgia endorsements

Most top Georgia Republicans have until recently stayed neutral in the White House race, reluctant to back a former president who championed primary challenges against Gov. Brian Kemp and three other GOP incumbents.

But that’s started to change as Georgia’s March 12 primary nears. Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson recently endorsed him, and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones — one of Trump’s first backers in Georgia — has lobbied state lawmakers to join the group.

Harper, who was elected to his statewide post in 2022, said Trump has a “proven track record fighting for our farmers and our agriculture community” and will help the industry grow.

“Now is the time to come together, unite as a party, and broaden our base of support to restore sanity, commonsense and prosperity to our country,” said Harper, a potential candidate for higher office in 2026 who added that he wants to “defeat Joe Biden’s disastrous policies.”

Trump’s Georgia Senate backers include a cross-section of the caucus. Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch, one of the Senate’s most powerful Republicans, is on the list. So is state Sen. Jason Anavitarte, who was an early Scott supporter.

And several of the lawmakers were among those who pressed then-Vice President Mike Pence to postpone certification of Biden’s 2020 victory and called for a special legislative session to appoint an alternate slate of presidential electors.

Here’s the full list:

Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper

State Sen. Jason Anavitarte of Dallas

State Sen. Lee Anderson of Grovetown

State Sen. Brandon Beach of Alpharetta

State Sen. Matt Brass of Newnan

State Sen. Clint Dixon of Gwinnett County

State Sen. Greg Dolezal of Cumming

State Sen. Steve Gooch of Dahlonega

State Sen. Russ Goodman of Cordell

State Sen. Marty Harbin of Tyrone

State Sen. Billy Hickman of Statesboro

State Sen. Colton Moore of Trenton

State Sen. Carden Summers of Cordele

State Sen. Blake Tillery of Vidalia

State Sen. Sam Watson of Moultrie