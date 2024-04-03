Georgia GOP leader demands vice-chair resign after judge rules he voted illegally

McKoon noted that he ran on two campaign commitments – to help elect a Republican nominee for president and ending what he described as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ “witch hunt” election-interference trial.

“The judicial finding that our First Vice Chairman registered to vote illegally and voted illegally nine times makes it harder to accomplish both of these goals,” said McKoon.

“His resignation will allow us to focus all of our time, attention and resources on electing President Trump and ending the evil Willis prosecution.”

McKoon joins a growing list of Republicans pressuring Pritchard to quit the post, a group that also includes U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Donald Trump loyalists.

Pritchard told the AJC he offered “full transparency” about his past and briefed statewide party leaders shortly after he won the post in June 2023.

“I haven’t broken the rules, I didn’t mislead the leadership,” said Pritchard, a conservative online radio host. “If they felt something needed to be done, they haven’t let me know.”

The judge’s findings have fueled calls of hypocrisy targeting Pritchard and other Donald Trump loyalists who promoted election fraud conspiracy theories about the 2020 election despite recounts, court cases and investigations that have consistently debunked fraud claims.

The violations have fueled a fresh rift within the state GOP, which is already struggling with tension between Trump’s supporters and the more mainstream conservatives who competed for control of the organization.

Gov. Brian Kemp and his key allies have thrown their support behind a political organization outside the Georgia GOP that the second-term Republican launched to boost his reelection campaign and help down-ticket candidates win.

Rather than circle the wagons around Pritchard, leaders of the GOP activist base have revolted against him. The criticism by Greene, one of Trump’s top Georgia loyalists, escalated the pressure.

“Our state party should be the leading voice on securing our elections,” said Greene, who called on Pritchard to resign immediately. “It is unacceptable for our party to have a man in leadership who has repeatedly committed voter fraud himself.”

Democrats, meanwhile, pointed out that a GOP official who repeatedly promoted lies the 2020 election was “stolen” is now himself in legal hot water over his own voting record.

“After three years of Trump crying ‘fraud’ about the 2020 election, a court finally found someone who did commit it,” said Democratic U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin.

Party officials can’t unilaterally remove Pritchard if he’s resolved to fight. Under Georgia GOP rules, an officer can be removed only after hearing scheduled 32 days in advance. A two-thirds majority of the party’s State Committee vote to remove the officer.

Pritchard pleaded guilty in 1996 to forgery and theft charges involving $38,000 worth of checks that he deposited while working on a construction job in Allegheny County, Penn., according to court records.

Pritchard testified in February that he believed his felony sentence ended in 1999, but attorneys for the state showed evidence that his probation had been repeatedly revoked and extended until 2011. Georgia law prohibits felons from voting until they’ve completed their sentences.

Pritchard registered to vote in Georgia in 2008 and cast ballots in nine elections before his probation was over, according to election records presented in court. He said after the hearing that he felt his probation had “ended” and didn’t knowingly violate the law.

He echoed that in an AJC interview this week.

“My credibility is intact. There’s a major difference in being aware of something and unaware of something,” Pritchard said. “I never thought for one minute I was breaking any laws in 2008 — period.”