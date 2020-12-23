Georgia elections chief seeks to end no-excuse absentee voting

Georgia law has allowed anyone to cast an absentee ballot without having to give a reason since 2005.

Before this year, absentee voting was more often preferred by Republican and older voters, accounting for about 5% of ballots cast in prior elections. Absentee voting gained popularity as more people sought to avoid human contact and the risk of illness.

Democrats say they’ll oppose cutbacks on absentee voting because it will force more voters to wait in long lines at crowded polling places following precinct closures across the state in recent years.

“This will disenfranchise a lot of voters because they wouldn’t want to come out and stand in line,” said state Rep. Rhonda Burnough, a Democrat from Riverdale. ”If you don’t want to have a no-excuse based system for absentee voting, what are we going to do about all the lines and the perception that Georgia doesn’t know how to run an election?”

Raffensperger’s proposal will be considered by the Republican-controlled Georgia General Assembly when it convenes in January. The Senate Republican Caucus announced earlier this month it also wants to end no-excuse absentee voting.

A handful of states currently restrict absentee voting to people who provide a valid excuse, such as old age, disability, sickness or travel. But the majority of states allow anyone to use an absentee or mail-in ballot for any reason.