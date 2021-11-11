Georgia election officials required to improve public records compliance

State election officials said last year that responses to open records requests were at times delayed because American Oversight didn’t accept estimated charges in a timely manner.

American Oversight sued after Raffensperger’s office stopped responding to the organization even after it had paid $904.30 in retrieval fees to process eight of its requests. After the lawsuit was filed, officials provided several documents related to election operations and emails with political groups.

“It’s disappointing that it took litigation from American Oversight to force the secretary of state’s office to do the right thing,” said Richard Griffiths, president emeritus of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation. “The fact is that open, public records are absolutely key to the public’s trust in government institutions.”