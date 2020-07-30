Breaking News

Records reveal dozens of investigations into Georgia election problems

June 9, 2020 Atlanta: Poll workers respond to early glitches at the Park Tavern polling place located at 500 10th St NE, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Atlanta. Many voters said they requested absentee ballots but never received them. Two lines, 300-yards long each formed parallel to Piedmont park in the parking lot as people patiently waited to vote. Over 1.2 million people had already voted before the polls opened on Tuesday, three-quarters of them with absentee-by-mail ballots, allowing them to avoid human contact at the polls. Voters will decide on many candidates, from president to county sheriff. The ballot also includes races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and the Georgia General Assembly. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Georgia Politics | 32 minutes ago
By Mark Niesse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

State election officials have launched dozens of investigations into Georgia’s June 9 primary, including allegations involving election day mismanagement, absentee ballots and late-opening polling places.

The broadest inquiries focus on counties where some of the most severe problems occurred: Fulton, DeKalb and Chatham.

In all, investigators for the State Election Board have opened 47 investigations since the beginning of June, according to case initiation sheets obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through the Georgia Open Records Act.

The State Election Board can levy fines up to $5,000, issue guidance or refer cases to the attorney general’s office.

The cases include several allegations of fraud, including a Fulton County voter who said someone requested an absentee ballot in her name, a Lincoln County school board candidate who thought she won before absentee ballots were counted, and a report of double voting in Decatur County. The case sheets don’t provide details, and investigations are underway.

Fraud is rare in Georgia elections, with few such cases brought before the State Elections Board since 2015, according to state records.

Other investigations of this year’s primary election involve voters who requested but never received absentee ballots, voters issued the wrong party’s ballot, county election officials accused of mishandling absentee ballots, a candidate who allegedly dropped off absentee ballots, and voters upset by the elections process.

An inquiry into Gwinnett County’s elections office will look into why voting machines were delivered after polls opened in some precincts, preventing them from opening on time.

Cases can take months or years to investigate before they’ll be presented to the State Election Board, chaired by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Election investigations opened since June 3

Absentee ballots: 19 cases

Election day issues: 18 cases

Voter registration: 4 cases

Candidate complaints: 3 cases

Miscellaneous: 3 cases

