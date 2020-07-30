Records reveal dozens of investigations into Georgia election problems

State election officials have launched dozens of investigations into Georgia’s June 9 primary, including allegations involving election day mismanagement, absentee ballots and late-opening polling places.
The broadest inquiries focus on counties where some of the most severe problems occurred: Fulton, DeKalb and Chatham.
In all, investigators for the State Election Board have opened 47 investigations since the beginning of June, according to case initiation sheets obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through the Georgia Open Records Act.
The State Election Board can levy fines up to $5,000, issue guidance or refer cases to the attorney general’s office.
The cases include several allegations of fraud, including a Fulton County voter who said someone requested an absentee ballot in her name, a Lincoln County school board candidate who thought she won before absentee ballots were counted, and a report of double voting in Decatur County. The case sheets don’t provide details, and investigations are underway.
Fraud is rare in Georgia elections, with few such cases brought before the State Elections Board since 2015, according to state records.
Other investigations of this year’s primary election involve voters who requested but never received absentee ballots, voters issued the wrong party’s ballot, county election officials accused of mishandling absentee ballots, a candidate who allegedly dropped off absentee ballots, and voters upset by the elections process.
An inquiry into Gwinnett County’s elections office will look into why voting machines were delivered after polls opened in some precincts, preventing them from opening on time.
Cases can take months or years to investigate before they’ll be presented to the State Election Board, chaired by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Election investigations opened since June 3
Absentee ballots: 19 cases
Election day issues: 18 cases
Voter registration: 4 cases
Candidate complaints: 3 cases
Miscellaneous: 3 cases