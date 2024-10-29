Breaking: Atlanta’s homicide rate falls more than 10% in continuing downward trend
All clear? Election chairs tour early voting sites in Fulton County

Chairs of Georgia and Fulton election boards observe voting sites.
State Election Board Chair John Ferrier (left) and Fulton County Election Board Chair Sherri Allen visit an early voting location at the Buckhead Library on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Jason Getz/AJC)

State Election Board Chair John Ferrier (left) and Fulton County Election Board Chair Sherri Allen visit an early voting location at the Buckhead Library on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

As early voters streamed into the Buckhead Library, the leaders of Georgia and Fulton County’s election boards stopped by to make sure there weren’t problems.

So far, so good, they say.

“No chaos, no concerns,” State Election Board Chair John Fervier said. “Fulton County had its issues in 2020, and the State Election Board looked into that several different times. My concern is that Fulton County does everything right this time.”

Fervier and Fulton Election Board Chair Sherri Allen visited several early voting sites Wednesday to see for themselves whether there were lines, disruptions or improper procedures. They didn’t spot any.

Their observation supplements an official monitoring team Fulton hired in response to a State Election Board reprimand for double-scanning over 3,000 ballots in the recount of the 2020 election.

ExploreFulton County election monitors call the county’s work ‘orderly’ and ‘organized’

Allen said election workers are ensuring a smooth voting process.

“With all the tension that’s around, they’re still being professional, they’re helping people vote. I also look to make sure that everything’s in compliance with state election laws and regulations,” Allen said. “There were Republican poll watchers and Democratic poll watchers, and they made a point of saying, ‘We all work together, and we’re all just doing our job.’”

Fulton County Election Board Chair Sherri Allen (left) speaks with Melinda Yao as she visits an early voting location at the Buckhead Library in Atlanta on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Three Republican State Election Board members have opposed Fulton’s election monitoring efforts, saying they’re inadequate. They sought to install election skeptics as monitors, a proposal Fulton rejected.

Both Allen and Fervier noticed one consistent problem in small voting locations such as the Buckhead Library: It’s difficult to position large voting touchscreens to protect ballot secrecy from other voters.

Sometimes the problem could be remedied by tilting the touchscreen away from voters. Other times, it wasn’t possible to move touchscreens, so they face walls instead of voters.

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

