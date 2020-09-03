Georgia election board votes against Fulton for primary problems

After some polling places closed their doors because of COVID-19, over 16,000 registered voters were assigned to a single voting location in Piedmont Park, where it took over three hours to vote. Precincts opened late when equipment wasn’t delivered on time, poll workers struggled to operate new voting equipment, and they often didn’t know how to use emergency paper ballots.

“For the voter who comes at 7 and asks for time off or to come in late to work and has to leave because the polling place didn’t open, for that one voter, that is 100% denial or impairment of that person’s right to vote,” said State Election Board member Anh Le.

The board member who opposed referring the case to the attorney general’s office, David Worley, said it wasn’t fair to single out Fulton for coronavirus-related problems that were beyond the county’s control.

“Fulton County did the best that they reasonably could be expected to do under the circumstances of the pandemic,” Worley said. “We have to consider this in light of the pandemic and the large number of precincts where the church or the school often decided at the very last minute they would not be polling places.

In last week’s meeting, the State Election Board unanimously supported an investigation by the attorney general’s office of whether Fulton officials broke state laws for handling absentee ballot applications. Over 250 Fulton voters complained that they never received the absentee ballots they had applied for, and 107 of those didn’t end up casting a vote.

The attorney general’s office will review the cases and consider how to move forward. It could bring the cases to an administrative law judge or negotiate an agreement with the county.