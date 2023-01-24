Georgia Democrats push measures to allow abortions in any instance

Georgia law prohibits most abortions once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity, which is typically about six weeks into a pregnancy and before many know they are pregnant. Previously, Georgia allowed most abortions up until about 22 weeks of pregnancy. This proposal would not put any restrictions on when the procedure could be performed.

Flanked by dozens of lawmakers and activists, state Sen. Sally Harrell and state Rep. Shea Roberts, both Atlanta Democrats, introduced their bills Tuesday, two days after the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision that guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion. The nation’s high court reversed the 1973 ruling last year.