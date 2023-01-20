Groups push Georgia lawmakers to completely ban abortion

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Daphne Harris Nicely, executive director of the Atlanta Morning Center, a pregnancy resource center and clinic, reminded those in the crowd Friday that abortions are still happening in Georgia.

“So those who fought solely for the overturning of Roe v. Wade, you got what you asked for,” she said. “There’s still a lot of work to be done. We need the personhood, the humanity, the dignity of the life of that child to be recognized.”

The organization in 2019 encouraged lawmakers not to vote for what is now the state’s abortion law, saying it didn’t go far enough because it “discriminates against classes of innocent human beings” by including exceptions.

Georgia Right to Life Vice President Abigail Darnell said the organization will push two pieces of legislation this year.

One would amend the Georgia Constitution to grant “personhood,” a term used to describe the effort to grant rights to an embryo or fetus at conception and would effectively make all abortions illegal.

That bill, expected to be filed by Woodstock Republican state Rep. Charlice Byrd, is unlikely to pass because it requires support of two-thirds of the members of each chamber and then by a majority of Georgia voters. While Republicans, who are more likely to support restricting access to abortion hold a majority in the House and the Senate, they would need support from Democrats — who typically oppose additional restrictions on the procedure — to pass the measure.

The second bill, expected to be filed by state Rep. Emory Dunahoo, a Gillsville Republican, would write “personhood” into Georgia law.

Bills only require support from more than half of the Legislature, so Republicans could pass it on their own. A draft of the bill explicitly stated that any harm done to a fetus or embryo would carry the same criminal consequences as when harm is done to someone who was “born alive.” That means doctors performing abortions and patients receiving them at any point of pregnancy could be charged with murder.

While Georgia’s law also includes “personhood” provisions, supporters have said that it would not allow for mothers to be prosecuted for abortions that occur after the cutoff. Legal scholars have said it is unclear how the law will be implemented.