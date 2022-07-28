Georgia delegation splits on party lines as House passes computer chip funding

The final vote was 243-187. Democrat Sara Jacobs of California voted “present” because her family is behind the semiconductor company Qualcomm, which she said created a conflict of interest.

The package includes money to help ensure the Kia car plant in West Point, Georgia, and other manufacturers that have been forced to shut down at times because of the scarcity of semiconductors.

None of the 24 Republicans who supported the measure were from Georgia. All eight of the state’s Democrats backed the legislation and celebrated its passage on the House floor. The Senate already signed off on the bill, and President Joe Biden is expected to sign it into law quickly.

“Investing in domestic semiconductor manufacturing will lower costs at home, create nearly 100,000 jobs, and enhance the United States’ national security,” U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee, said in a statement after the vote. “I am pleased to join my colleagues in seizing this opportunity by passing the CHIPS and Science Act. This legislation represents a major step forward for American leadership in the 21st Century.”

HOW THEY VOTED ON H.R. 4346, the computer chips and science research bill

“Yes”

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta

“No”

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Evans

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome

U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton