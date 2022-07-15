Warnock to congressional leaders: Don’t let China competition bill fall apart

WASHINGTON — The Senate should not allow partisan bickering to derail negotiations on a China competitiveness bill, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock says in new letter to the chamber’s highest-ranking members.
Writing to Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, Warnock says he and others have spent almost a year working on legislation that would address the semiconductor shortage and other supply chain issues while also boosting American research and innovation. That package should be on a fast-track, Warnock writes, but politics seems to be getting in the way of progress.
“This historic bipartisan legislation is too vital to be used to score political points, and employing tactics to derail this critical and overwhelmingly bipartisan bill is shameful,” Warnock’s letter says. “Americans need leadership, not political gamesmanship.”
Warnock’s letter does not go into specifics about who he blames for the slowdown in negotiations. But recent comments by McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, have jeopardized the future of this legislation.
McConnell announced earlier this month that he would encourage fellow Republicans to oppose the China competitiveness package if Democrats forged ahead on a separate measure that would address rising health care costs and, possibly, climate change. That legislation could also include tax increases on businesses and the richest Americans, although its framework continues to evolve.
Democrats are planning to use a process called reconciliation that would allow this bill to become law without the support of any Republicans. But McConnell said if Democrats do that, they won’t have the 10 Republican votes they need for the China bill, which can be halted by the use of the filibuster.
With the China bill in limbo, some lawmakers and White House officials have floated the idea of passing a scaled down version that only includes $52 billion in funding to boost semiconductor production in the U.S. But the Biden administration has said they also would like to see the China bill passed in bipartisan fashion, and Warnock’s letter makes it clear he hopes for the same.
“Political threats to block this legislation are shameful,” he wrote. “At this moment, families need our help more than ever. We should not force a choice between helping Americans afford essential medication and creating good-paying jobs through innovation. Our economy and our communities need and deserve both.”
