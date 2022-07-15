Warnock to congressional leaders: Don’t let China competition bill fall apart

Democrats are planning to use a process called reconciliation that would allow this bill to become law without the support of any Republicans. But McConnell said if Democrats do that, they won’t have the 10 Republican votes they need for the China bill, which can be halted by the use of the filibuster.

With the China bill in limbo, some lawmakers and White House officials have floated the idea of passing a scaled down version that only includes $52 billion in funding to boost semiconductor production in the U.S. But the Biden administration has said they also would like to see the China bill passed in bipartisan fashion, and Warnock’s letter makes it clear he hopes for the same.

“Political threats to block this legislation are shameful,” he wrote. “At this moment, families need our help more than ever. We should not force a choice between helping Americans afford essential medication and creating good-paying jobs through innovation. Our economy and our communities need and deserve both.”