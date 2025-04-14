Georgia Chamber of Commerce president talks Trump administration tariffs

On Monday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, the team provided the latest updates on the Trump administration’s tariffs.
Patricia Murphy interviewed Chris Clark, the President and CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.
The discussion comes as President Donald Trump continues to impose high tariffs on China, one of Georgia’s top trading partners.
Tariffs could affect imports and exports in Georgia’s busy Savannah and Brunswick ports, Clark said.
He said he’s had ongoing conversations with businesses in the Peach State to help entrepreneurs navigate this uncertainty.
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
“We’re just trying at the Georgia chamber to keep [businesses] updated as best we can in an environment that changes literally every 15 minutes,” he said.
Later in the podcast, Tia Mitchell joins to answer your questions from the listener mailbag.
The duo responded to questions regarding Medicaid, the legislative session, and former Georgia Sen. David Perdue‘s cabinet position in the Trump administration.
New episodes of “Politically Georgia” are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”
Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.
On the next episode: former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan joins the show.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: AP
Lacking clarity, student loan borrowers face dangerous consequences
Getting roughly 43 million student loan borrowers—including about 1.7 million in Georgia—back into repayment after the yearslong pause was always going to be a daunting task.
Opinion: Ten years later, we’re living the dangers Captain Herb Emory warned about
Captain Herb Emory's legacy — his traffic reporting methodology, his heart for others, his passion for road safety — continues.
Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty
While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.