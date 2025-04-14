Politics
Politics

Georgia Chamber of Commerce president talks Trump administration tariffs

Patricia Murphy interviewed Chris Clark about how the Trcould affect Georgia’s economy.
The AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast is available on AJC.com and wherever you get your podcasts.

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By
16 minutes ago

On Monday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, the team provided the latest updates on the Trump administration’s tariffs.

Patricia Murphy interviewed Chris Clark, the President and CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

The discussion comes as President Donald Trump continues to impose high tariffs on China, one of Georgia’s top trading partners.

Tariffs could affect imports and exports in Georgia’s busy Savannah and Brunswick ports, Clark said.

He said he’s had ongoing conversations with businesses in the Peach State to help entrepreneurs navigate this uncertainty.

Georgia Chamber of Commerce President Chris Clark speaks at the chamber’s annual Eggs and Issues breakfast in Atlanta on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

icon to expand image

“We’re just trying at the Georgia chamber to keep [businesses] updated as best we can in an environment that changes literally every 15 minutes,” he said.

Later in the podcast, Tia Mitchell joins to answer your questions from the listener mailbag.

The duo responded to questions regarding Medicaid, the legislative session, and former Georgia Sen. David Perdue‘s cabinet position in the Trump administration.

New episodes of “Politically Georgia” are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.

On the next episode: former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan joins the show.

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

