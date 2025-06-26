Washington Insider
Fed chair makes his case to Congress as to why interest rates are on hold

Jerome Powell says he first needs to see the impact from President Donald Trump’s tariffs.
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell listens during a U.S. Senate Committee on Banking hearing on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Washington. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

By Jamie Dupree – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

At a time when congressional hearings seem to be marked by personal insults and sharp attacks, the testimony this week of the Federal Reserve Board chair was a throwback to a different time on Capitol Hill.

It’s not that Jerome Powell has no controversies to deal with. President Donald Trump has repeatedly called Powell a “numskull,” demanding that he cut interest rates to boost the economy.

But in his two days of testimony this week, the Fed chair calmly rejected those pleas, telling lawmakers the main reason those rate cuts are on hold is Trump’s tariffs on imports.

“At this time, all forecasters are expecting, pretty soon, that some significant inflation will show up from tariffs,” Powell explained. “We can’t just ignore that.”

If you haven’t watched Powell navigate a congressional hearing, it’s a study in someone who not only is an expert in his field but who also knows how to avoid the political traps being laid for him by lawmakers.

Congress grumbles as Trump shifts funds from Pentagon to the border

“Has President Trump put forward a coherent tariff policy?” asked U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta.

“It’s not a judgment for me to make,” Powell intoned.

“You ought to have an opinion on that,” Scott pressed.

“I would never comment on the president of the United States in that way,” Powell said, parrying efforts to pin him down.

Still, Powell has made clear that Trump’s tariffs, which Republicans used to call tax increases, could take a chunk out of the U.S. economy.

In May, Uncle Sam collected $22.2 billion in tariffs, up from $17 billion in May 2024.

That dovetails with a Congressional Budget Office estimate, which found that Trump’s tariffs would raise about $250 billion per year in new tax revenues.

“We’re looking at tariffs that are raising the prices of groceries, fuel, housing and everyday goods,” U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, complained to Powell. “It’s hurting my community in Atlanta.”

But so far, the impact of those tariffs hasn’t shown up on Powell’s inflation radar screen. That’s why Republicans were pushing for a cut in interest rates.

“How many months of steadiness do you need?” asked one GOP lawmaker.

“We would expect to see meaningful effects” in June, July and August, Powell said. “And if we don’t, we’ll be learning something.”

Numbers back Elon Musk's criticism of Republicans' 'big, beautiful bill'

“It’s certainly a possibility that the tariffs that we expect will come through in a much smaller level,” Powell said.

It was classic Powell. He made his case with no drama, no yelling and no insults before Congress.

We could probably use more of that. But that doesn’t seem to be where the American political system is going right now.

Jamie Dupree has covered national politics and Congress from Washington, D.C., since the Reagan administration. His column appears weekly in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For more, check out his Capitol Hill newsletter at http://jamiedupree.substack.com

About the Author

Jamie Dupree
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell listens during a hearing of the House Committee on Financial Services on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

An attendee is seen at last year's Georgia GOP convention, where far-right group, the Georgia Republican Assembly, pushed unsuccessfully for policies that could have given the state party the final say over who can run as Republicans for governor, legislative seats and other state offices. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2024)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Bumper to bumper traffic travels northbound on the I-85 just past the I-285 overpass, also known as Spaghetti Junction, in Doraville. In late May and June of this year, several drivers have pulled out weapons and fired guns at other motorists on metro Atlanta roadways. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Defections from a far-right faction within the Georgia's Republican Party show it is losing influence in state politics.

