Leaders of the Georgia General Assembly created a committee Monday to look into difficulties facing businesses trying to renew and obtain licenses from the state.

The bipartisan committee will focus on eliminating “unnecessary hurdles” in the online license application, according to a letter from House Speaker Jon Burns and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.

“Small businesses and the communities they serve are the lifeblood of our state’s economy,” said Burns, a Republican from Newington. “We have received numerous complaints from businesses across Georgia regarding substantial inefficiencies in renewing and obtaining the licenses and certifications necessary for their operation.”