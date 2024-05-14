Politics

Georgia lawmakers to look into removing ‘hurdles’ in business licensing

By
15 minutes ago

Leaders of the Georgia General Assembly created a committee Monday to look into difficulties facing businesses trying to renew and obtain licenses from the state.

The bipartisan committee will focus on eliminating “unnecessary hurdles” in the online license application, according to a letter from House Speaker Jon Burns and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.

“Small businesses and the communities they serve are the lifeblood of our state’s economy,” said Burns, a Republican from Newington. “We have received numerous complaints from businesses across Georgia regarding substantial inefficiencies in renewing and obtaining the licenses and certifications necessary for their operation.”

The secretary of state’s office, which includes a professional licensing division, welcomed the effort, spokesman Mike Hassinger said.

“The secretary of state’s office applauds the General Assembly for finally paying attention to removing red tape that slows down licenses and certifications for Georgia professionals and small businesses,” Hassinger said.

Several licensing bills sought by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his GA Works Licensing Commission didn’t pass during this year’s legislative session, including proposals to issue stalled licenses, update continuing education compliance and expand the scope of practice for occupational therapists.

“The blue-ribbon committee will examine ways in which we can improve our licensing processes. We must ensure that the government is not impeding Georgians from starting or expanding their businesses,” Jones said.

The committee will complete its work before the end of the year, and then bills could be introduced during the 2025 legislative session.

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

