In this month’s presidential primary, over half of voters participated before election day, and voters haven’t had to wait in lines on election day in recent years.

Currently, one voting booth is required on election day for every 250 voters.

“The last thing we want is long lines at polls on election day,” said Burns, a Republican from Sylvania. “It ensures we are doing a better job in Georgia for our elections.”

House Bill 1270 passed along party lines, 33-20, with all Democrats opposed.

“What if everybody decided to vote the next cycle and you’re not prepared and you have long wait lines?” said state Sen. Derek Mallow, a Democrat from Savannah.

The legislation also would require election workers to be U.S. citizens, allow candidates to check ballots for accuracy before they’re printed and guarantee access to poll watchers.

The Senate also passed House Bill 974, which would put a watermark on all ballots, require audits of at least two statewide races each election and post ballot images online. That bill passed 47-6.

Both bills could receive final approval Thursday if the state House agrees.

Several other election bills are also pending but didn’t receive votes Tuesday. Those measures would clarify rules for activists to challenge voters’ eligibility, criminalize deepfake campaign ads and eliminate the use of computer QR codes from ballots to count votes.

All bills are still alive until the General Assembly adjourns late Thursday.